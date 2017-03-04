Live greyhound racing from Tralee covered live on SIS for first time

History was made this morning (Saturday 4th March 2017) at The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Tralee with the first ever morning SIS broadcast from an Irish track to betting shops across the UK and Ireland.

This development follows on from the existing successful evening broadcasts from The Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, Mullingar Greyhound Stadium & Youghal Greyhound Stadium and will now bring to 4 the number of Irish greyhound racing meetings being hosted by SIS for betting & racing fans.

The inaugural race was broadcast at 9:11am with the race being won by the favourite Millridge Magic owned by Donal O’Mahony.

General Manger Declan Dowling reported “Even though the weather was atrocious, there was a fantastic atmosphere at the track this morning as owners & trainers played their part in making history for Irish Greyhound racing. It is testament to the team here in the Kingdom that we have delivered this first ever morning meeting live broadcast via partners SIS”