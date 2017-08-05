Local hero Farah takes first Gold medal of London 2017

Britain’s long distance hero, Mo Farah, delivered before an expectant crowd at a packed London stadium on Day 1 of the 2017 World Athletics Championships.

Farah was the hot favourite for the only final on the opening night, the Men’s 10,000m, which closed the opening session of London 2017.

The British long distance runner, who already had three medals from the event, joined Kenenisa Bekele as a four-time medallist when winning in a world leading time of 26:49.51, ahead of Joshua Kiprui Cheptegi from Uganda (26:49.94), with bronze going to Paul Kipngetich Tanui of Kenya (26:50.60).

Discussing his now unprecedented 10 consecutive global track titles, something not even achieved by previous long distance greats Bekele or Gebrselassie, Mo Farah said:

“It was amazing tonight. I had to get my head around it. I got a bit emotional at the start and then I just had to get in the zone. It has all been amazing. I knew at 12 laps to go when they went hard from there I knew it was going to be tough. It was about believing in my sprint finish and knowing that I have been in that position before. It helped a lot having that experience.”

Elsewhere on the opening night’s programme Usain Bolt qualified unimpressively for the semi-finals of the Men’s 100 metres, winning his round 1 heat in 10.07 seconds, as his fellow Jamaican Julian Forte qualified from heat 3 with the only sub-10 seconds of the round. World record holder Bolt stumbled out of the blocks and looked very sluggish in his race. Discussing his performance, the Jamaican spoke of his dissatisfaction with the starting blocks:

“That was very bad, I stumbled coming out of the blocks. I’m not very fond of these blocks. I think these are the worst ones I’ve ever experienced. I have to get this start together because I can’t keep doing this. It’s shaky. When I did my warm up it pushed back. It is just not what I am used to. Not as sturdy or firm.”

American Christian Coleman was the second fastest qualifier (10.01 secs), with the Ivory Coast’s Ben Youssef Meité (10.02 secs) the third fastest. Justin Gatlin was booed when his name was announced before his race and was again jeered loudly on winning heat 5 to qualify 5th fastest overall in 10.05 secs. Commenting on the crowd’s reaction to him, the American said:

“I am not worried about the crowds and I just focus on my start and my race. I am just here, seeing my team mates, seeing my countryman and just have a good time.”

Day 2 sees four finals down for decision: the Men’s discus at 7.26pm, the Men’s Long Jump at 8.05pm, the Women’s 10,000m at 8.10pm, with the highlight being the Men’s 100m Final which will close the night’s athletics at 9.45pm.