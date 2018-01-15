Locomotive Lomachenko: Can Anyone Derail The Ukrainian´s Dominance?

It seems like the wheels won´t be coming off this train any time soon. After a frankly stunning amateur career in which he amassed a staggering 396 victories and one solitary loss, along with winning Olympic gold twice, Vasyl Lomachenko has gone from strength to strength. The current WBO Super Featherweight champion and former WBO Featherweight champion boasts a professional record of 10 wins from 11, 8 by knock out, and 1 very dubious split decision loss.

It´s no surprise then that ESPN credit him as being the best pound-for-pound active boxer in the world right now, with other respected media outlets such as BoxRec and The Ring rating him in the top 3. This is no mean feat when considering that the world of boxing already boasts the wildly popular feud between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, both technically brilliant and incredibly powerful boxers in their own right. With those two dominating the Middleweight divisions of professional boxing for the foreseeable future, and Terrence Crawford the undisputed king of the Junior Welterweight division, who can knock Lomachenko off his perch? Or more to the point, who can realistically and adequately deal with the Ukrainian´s lightening fast speed and ability to evade heavy shots?

Having dismantled fellow top 10 pound-for-pound contender Guillermo Rigondeaux with supreme ease on December 9th of last year, the only fight that makes sense is a unification fight, or moving up in weight again; however, finding a fighter willing to put his title on the line against the in-form Ukrainian is another question entirely. The WBA Super Featherweight champion Alberto Machado (19-0) is an interesting option, although in terms of promotional, it could be difficult to put together, with both boxers fighting under opposing banners, Top Rank and Golden Boy respectively. Tough Mexican brawler Miguel Berchelt (32-1) is also a realistic candidate as the WBC Super Featherweight champion, although Lomachenko would be going into such a fight against El Alacrán as heavy favourite.

Mikey Garcia (37-0) currently holds WBC Lightweight title, and has the chance to claim the IBF Junior Welterweight title on February 10th against Sergey Lipinets (13-0). Assuming that Garcia does capture Lipinets title from him next month, the ball will very much be in his court with regards to his next career move. However, a Lightweight unification fight later this year seems to make perfect sense for both Garcia and Lomachenko, as a win for either would dramatically increase their stock. Regardless of the rest of the boxing world, Lomachenko´s star continues to rise at a meteoric rate, and shows no signs of slowing.