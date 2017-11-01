Home / Other Sports / Longlist of 22 books announced for the 2017 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year

Updated: November 1, 2017
eir Sport

eir Sport has announced details of the longlist of entries for the third year of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year.

Twenty-two books in total are in the running to follow in the footsteps of the 2016 winner, ‘What Do You Think of That’ from Kerry footballer, Kieran Donaghy and the 2015 winner, ‘Dub Sub Confidential’ from former Dublin footballer John Leonard.

eir Sport also confirmed the judging panel for this years’ award which is comprised of renowned sports editors and journalists from the Irish sporting media. The judging panel will be independently chaired by Mark Duncan.

The winning author of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir Sport.

The final shortlist that the judges will decide on will be announced at the end of November with an awards event taking place in Dublin in early December where this year’s winner will be revealed.

Full longlist:

 

Entry: Author: Publisher:
A bit of Shemozzle: GAA Quips and Quotes Martin O’Duffy The O’Brien Press
Great Moments in Hurling Sportsfile The O’Brien Press
Festival Fever: The Irish at Cheltenham Anne Holland The O’Brien Press
Soccer Migrants: A Social and Cultural History Conor Curran Cork University Press
Any Given Saturday Shay Given Trinity Mirror Sports Media
The Warriors Code Jackie Tyrell with Christy O’Connor Trinity Mirror Sports Media
The GAA Immortals John Scally Black-and-White Publishing
Jayo: My autobiography Jason Sherlock with Damien Lawlor Simon & Schuster
Form: My autobiography Kieran Fallon with Oliver Holt Simon & Schuster
First Hand: My Life and Irish Football Eoin Hand with Jared Browne Collins Press
The Pursuit of Perfection: The Life, Death and Legacy of Cormac McAnallen Dónal McAnallen Penguin Ireland
Gooch: The Autobiography Vincent Hogan Transworld Ireland
When Lions Roared: The Lions, the All Blacks and the Legendary Tour of 1971 Tom English and Peter Burns Polaris Publishing
The Ascent: Seán Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish cycling’s golden generation Barry Ryan Gill Books
Boy Wonder: Tales from the Sidelines of an Irish Childhood Dave Hannigan Gill Books
The Choice Philly McMahon with Niall Kelly Gill Books
The Rory’s Stories Guide to the GAA Rory O’Connor Gill Books
Behind the Lines: Great Irish Sport Stories The42.ie Journal Media
The Art of Hurling: Insights into Success from the Managers Daire Whelan Mercier Press
Where Have All the Irish Gone?: The Sad Demise of Irelands Once Relevant Footballers Kevin O’Neill Pitch Publishing
New York Fight Nights: Stateside scraps, scrapes and scuffles Thomas Myler Pitch Publishing
At the End of the Day Paul Byrnes Lettertec

