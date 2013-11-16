Lydia Boylan & Lydia Gurley claim silver in Women’s Madison at UEC Track Elite European Championships

Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley have won a silver medal in the Women’s Madison event at the 2017 UEC Track Elite European Championships. The Irish duo stormed into the medals after lapping the field twice. Britain’s Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson won the gold medal, while the bronze medal went to Dutch multiple World and European Champion Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters.

Speaking after the race Lydia Boylan was in disbelief:

“It hasn’t quite sunk in. It’s my fourth elite Europeans. I train really hard every year, and finally it all came together. We have the legs, we have the power, and we are gaining in experience all the time. To get a medal is unbelievable really.”

Lydia Gurley highlighted the strength of her partnership with Boylan, stating:

“I’m really proud of what we achieved today. It was an awesome team effort. We work really well together. I’m still in disbelief – it means so much to us – and that it’s a team medal as well! It means so much more than an individual medal. We always work really hard, and it’s worth it – we push each other in training to get better. You give 100% because you know the other one is giving 100% too.”

Boylan stressed that Irish cyclists can compete successfully at championships level:

“We are proving to ourselves we are strong enough to compete. Today we got a European medal, if we are capable of a medal here, we are capable of one on the world stage, this is going to give us a boost going into the World Cups. It was tough to get into race mode again today, after a long day of racing yesterday – but it all came together. My legs were still there.”

Women’s Madison Result

Gold: Britain – Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson.

Silver: Ireland – Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley.

Bronze: Netherlands – Amy Pieters and Kirsten Wild.

Meanwhile in the Men’s Madison Mark Downey and Felix English finished in seventh place after an aggressive performance. Robyn Stewart finished 18th in the Sprint with a time of 11.460.