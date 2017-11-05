Major Showjumping wins for Mark McAuley in Lyon & Denis Lynch in Kentucky

Both Mark McAuley and Denis Lynch recorded notable Show Jumping victories over the weekend.

Co. Louth’s McAuley won the five-star Longines Grand Prix at Lyon’s World Cup show in France as he guided the 13-year-old gelding Miebello to the fastest clear jump-off round in 34.38 seconds to take the winner’s prize of €25,000.

McAuley outpaced former World No.1, Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat, who had to settle for second place with Bianca (34.77 seconds), while France’s Penelope Leprevost took third spot on Vagabond de la Pomme (34.97 seconds).

In the USA, Ireland’s European Championship team gold medallist Denis Lynch won the Longines FEI World Cup event in Lexington, Kentucky, when he guided the gelding RMF Echo to victory, collecting over $82,000.

Lynch set a blistering winning clear in a time of 36.16 seconds in the nine-combination jump-off to hold off Lauren Tisbo (USA) with Coriandolo di Ribano (36.52 seconds), and Switzerland’s Beat Mandli in third with Dsarie (37.80 seconds).

Lynch’s win is Ireland’s first World Cup win of the season, and the Tipperary man now climbs to fourth position in the Longines World Cup league table.