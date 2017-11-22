Malahide the venue for Irish Cricket’s first test match

Malahide has been chosen as the venue for Ireland’s historic first test in May of next year Cricket Ireland have confirmed.

Ireland will take on Pakistan in the game in Dublin between Friday 11th of May and Tuesday 15th of May after they were confirmed as joining Cricket’s elite back in June.

Ireland had been playing as an affiliate test nation but they along with Afghanistan are now officially welcomed into the Cricket family.

Clontarf and Stormount have played host to former internationals but Malahide got the nod on this occasion to host such an illustrious occasion.

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom broke the news earlier today.

“We are delighted that Malahide has agreed to host this historic game against Pakistan.

“Even in its short history of hosting our matches, the club has already given us some wonderful memories, and we trust that May 11th and its ensuing days will provide many more.

“We would like to thank the club’s members for their continuing hospitality.”

Malahide chairman Ciaran Keohane expressed his delight at the decision and they are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the North Dublin venue.

“Malahide Cricket Club is delighted to host the Inaugural Test Match in Ireland. We are looking forward to welcoming both teams to The Village”.

“This is a great showcase not only for Irish cricket, but for Malahide and the wider Fingal area.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale from tomorrow morning.