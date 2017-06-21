Mark English qualifies for World Athletics Championships

UCD’s Mark English has qualified for the World Athletics Championships in London in August following his season’s best run of 1:45.42 over 800m at the Stockholm Diamond League.

The Irish athlete was second to Thijmen Kupers of the Netherlands who won in 1:45.02.

English joins Ciara Mageean (women’s 1,500m) and Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr (men’s 400 hurdles) who have all achieved a World Championships qualifying time in the past week and a half.

The World Athletics Championships 2017 in London run from August 4th-13th inclusive.