McGregor V Mayweather – Date, Venue, Rules, Weight, Gloves & Prediction

Conor McGregor v undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, we have Date, Venue, Rules, Weight, Gloves & Prediction

The bout was confirmed on Wednesday evening as McGregor tweeted “THE FIGHT IS ON,” while minutes later Mayweather posted a promotional video on his instagram with the caption “it’s official”.

Here is everything you need to know about the superfight between McGregor and Mayweather.

When will the fight take place? Many dates had been suggested. The fight between Mayweather and McGregor cannot be held within three weeks of the Canelo v Golovkin fight which takes place on September 16 – to avoid infringing on promotional rights.

So it will take place exactly three weeks before on August 26.

Where will the fight take place?

The Nevada Athletic Commission granted a request from Mayweather Promotions to schedule the fight for August 26 at the nearby MGM Grand. However, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the match will take place in the slightly bigger T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What will the rules be?

UFC president Dana White confirmed that it will be contested under boxing rules. Something that many feel McGregor will not cope with.

What weight will the gloves be?

Both men will wear 10-ounce gloves – which will be sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

How much will the fight make?

This will definitely be the highest earning fight of all time. The fight is expected to gross almost 5 million Pay Per View buys – this would net a cash windfall of $475m. Sponsorship is set to top $20m, while the projected Nevada betting on the fight stands at $30m. White has estimated that Mayweather will net up to $100m for the fight, with McGregor slated to earn around $75m.

Who could fight on the undercard?

UFC fighters did not hesitate to throw their names forward nor did Great British boxer Anthony Joshua. However, McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, suggested that the best that Irish boxers has to offer should all play a part in the show.Kavanagh took to Twitter to recommend that Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Niall Kennedy, Gary O’Sullivan and Steve Ormond should be paired up with Mayweather’s fighters on August 26. However, the decision lies with Mayweather Promotions.

Predictions

Mayweather quickly became the bookmakers favourite across the world. His professional record is flawless with 49-0, while McGregor has never been in a professional boxing match before.