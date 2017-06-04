Meath v Louth – Preview, team news, live score updates and Betting advice

They meet for a second successive year in the Leinster championship. Meath

won last year’s quarter-final (0-20 to 1-13) in Parnell Park in front of an 8,380

crowd. The Royals, for whom Mickey Newman scored 0-7, led by 0-11 to 0-6

at half-time.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES

2016: Meath 0-20 Louth 1-13 (Leinster quarter-final)

2011: Meath 5-8 Louth 2-8 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2010: Meath 1-12 Louth 1-10 (Leinster final)

2006: Meath 1-15 Louth 0-10 (Leinster first round)

2002: Meath 3-8 Louth 2-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers Round 2)

*Louth are having their second outing in this year’s championship after beating

Wicklow (1-19 to 1-14) in the first round. Meath are having their first game of

this year’s campaign.

*Louth won promotion from Division 3 this year, winning five and losing two

of seven games before losing the final to Tipperary.

*Meath finished third in Division 2, winning four, drawing one and losing two

of seven games.