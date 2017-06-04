Meath v Louth – Preview, team news, live score updates and Betting advice

Home
It might not be an easy win for Meath as they play Louth in the Leinster championship, we preview the 3pm throw-in.
They meet for a second successive year in the Leinster championship. Meath
won last year’s quarter-final (0-20 to 1-13) in Parnell Park in front of an 8,380
crowd. The Royals, for whom Mickey Newman scored 0-7, led by 0-11 to 0-6
at half-time.
LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP CLASHES
2016: Meath 0-20 Louth 1-13 (Leinster quarter-final)
2011: Meath 5-8 Louth 2-8 (All-Ireland qualifiers)
2010: Meath 1-12 Louth 1-10 (Leinster final)
2006: Meath 1-15 Louth 0-10 (Leinster first round)
2002: Meath 3-8 Louth 2-9 (All-Ireland qualifiers Round 2)
*Louth are having their second outing in this year’s championship after beating
Wicklow (1-19 to 1-14) in the first round. Meath are having their first game of
this year’s campaign.
*Louth won promotion from Division 3 this year, winning five and losing two
of seven games before losing the final to Tipperary.
*Meath finished third in Division 2, winning four, drawing one and losing two
of seven games.
*Colin Kelly is in his third season as Louth manager while Andy McEntee is in
his first season with Meath.
*The winners play Laois or Kildare in the Leinster semi-final on June 17.
DID YOU KNOW?
Louth are seeking their first championship win over Meath since 1975. They have lost to their neighbours nine times since then
Team News
Louth : Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Conal McKeever, John Bingham, Darren Marks; Tommy Durnin, James Stewart; Anthony Williams, Paraic Smith, Bevan Duffy; Ruairi Moore, Eoin O’Connor, Ryan Burns.
Meath :
1. Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne)
2. Mickey Burke (Longwood)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Donnacha Tobin (Blackhall Gaels)
5. Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey)
6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)
7. Shane McEntee (Dunboyne)
8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne)
9. Ronan Jones (Dunboyne)
10. James McEntee (Curraha)
11. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
12. Eamon Wallace (Ratoath)
13. Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s – captain)
14. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
15. Donal Lenihan (Dunboyne)
Betting Advice
Have a small bet on the draw at 12/1