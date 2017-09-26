Michal Materla to face Paulo Thiago at KSW 40 in Dublin

Former KSW middleweight champ Michal Materla (24-5) will face a tough challenge in the form of Brazilian submission ace Paulo Thiago(18-9) at KSW 40 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on October 22nd.

33-year-old Materla was last in action at KSW 36 almost a year ago where he finished Rousimar Palhares with a second round KO, this performance followed a first round stoppage win over multi-KSW tournament winner Antoni Chmielewski, and the Polish star is anxious to get back in there at KSW 40.

However, it will be a stern test for Materla on October 22nd. Thiago, who holds career wins over Josh Koscheck, Mike Swick, and Jacob Volkman, enters this fight off the back of an impressive three-fight-win-streak which saw him submit both Cheick Kone and Faycal Hucin in his past two bouts, respectively.

Now in his twelfth year as a professional fighter, Thiago has competed in the UFC a total of thirteen times and over the course of his career he has submitted a ten fighters. Of his defeats, he has only ever been finished twice. Making him a durable yet dangerous fighter and a very tough test for Materla, who has scored nineteen stoppages of his own.

This fight is in addition to Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. James McSweeney in the main event and the rematch between Mateusz Gamrot and Norman Parke as the co-main event. Also on the card will be Irish MMA pioneer Chris Fields, ‘The Violence Queen’ Ariane Lipski, Polish fan favourite Maciej Jewtuszko, and much more to be announced.

You can buy tickets for KSW 40 at Ticketmaster.ie and you can also watch this event live from anywhere in the world on October 22nd at KSWTV.com.