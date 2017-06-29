Mona McSharry wins European Junior Champion Swimming gold medal

Ireland’s Mona McSharry has won Gold and is crowned 50m Breaststroke European Junior Champion following a 31.38 second swim at the European Junior Championships in Israel this afternoon.

After an Irish Junior Record swim of 31.14 in this morning’s heat the Marlins (Ballyshannon) swimmer progressed from the semi-final to final with a new Irish Senior Record of 30.91 seconds, breaking Fiona Doyle’s 2013 record of 30.93 seconds. This afternoon’s Final then saw the 16-year-old claim her first major Gold medal ahead of Poland’s Weronika Hellmann (31.55).

McSharry won Bronze in the same event in 2016 while Ireland’s last Gold medal at the Championships was won by London 2012 Olympian Sycerika McMahon who took 50m Breaststroke (32.00) and 400m Freestyle Gold in 2011.

Ellen Walshe knocked over a second off her best time today with a fine swim in the 200m Butterfly semi-final. Walshe was 9th (2:15.22) overall this morning and touched 5th in the second semi-final in 2:14.50 to place 10th overall.

Earlier today, Jack McMillan swam a best time of 4:01.03 to finish 4th in his heat of the 400m Freestyle, Niamh Coyne touched in 32.96 seconds in the 50m Breaststroke and Robbie Powell swam 25.52 seconds in the 50m Butterfly ahead of their main events later in the week. Rebecca Reid had a demanding morning in the pool swimming both the 400m Individual Medley and 200m Backstroke. The Ards swimmer clocked 5:01.15 in the 400m Individual Medley and 2:25.67 in the 200m Backstroke. The final event of the morning heats saw Rachel Bethel finish the 800m Freestyle in 9:09.82.

McSharry returns to the pool tomorrow for the heats of the 200m Breaststroke where she will be joined by Niamh Coyne. Robbie Powell and Jack McMillan race the 100m Freestyle with Powell also entered in the 200m Butterfly while Rachel Bethel swims the 400m Freestyle heats.