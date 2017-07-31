More World Athletics Championships tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 1st August

The organisers of the IAAF World Championships London 2017 have announced that more than 660,000 have been sold for the championships starting this Friday.

The Championships taking place 4-13 August will also kick off with a bumper opening weekend comprising of a quarter of a million spectators set to flock to the London Stadium over the Friday, Saturday and Sunday sessions.

In spite of the huge demand for the opening night and both evenings of the Saturday and Sunday 5 and 6 August, organisers will next week issue the last remaining small batch of tickets for all 14 stadium sessions recouped from changes in stadium requirements.

All remaining tickets given back by fans, media and other third parties will go on sale at 10:00 on Tuesday 1 August, with tickets available across all sessions including those most in demand, at https://tickets.london2017athletics.com/.

The IAAF World Championships London 2017 is the biggest event to be staged at the London Stadium since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games with 2,000 athletes from 200 nations set to compete across 14 sessions in the London Stadium as well as among London’s most iconic landmarks for the marathon and race walks.