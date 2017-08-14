Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup – Colm Blackburn dominated the Formula Vee race

Dubliner Colm Blackburn dominated the Formula Vee race at yesterday's Carlow Car Club Mondello Park meeting, despite only qualifying fourth on the starting grid.

He made a storming getaway, jumping to second place behind pole starter Dan Polley into the first corner, and got past his class title rival on lap two to take the lead. Half a lap later, a slip dropped Polley to fifth place, leaving Blackburn to cruise home to victory, more than three seconds clear, while a great recovery drive from Polley saw him claim runner up position by the chequered flag. Anthony Cross finished third after holding second place for much of the race, ahead of Jack Byrne and Justin Costello. Shane McFadden won the first of the Fiesta ST races, but there was a surprise victor in race two when Galway's Tom Fahy started from pole on the reverse grid, and led all the way despite huge pressure from the much more experienced John Denning and Michael Cullen. Owen Purcell scored a double in the Fiesta Zetec races.