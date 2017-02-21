Motorsport Ireland Weekend Roundup – Percy Pennefather scores outright win

Veteran Percy Pennefather scored his first outright win for almost six years when a penalty-free second lap lifted him from fourth position at the halfway point to a clear, to mark victory in the Leinster MC Lincoln and Nolan Cup Sporting Trial near Ashford, Co Wicklow.

The Dubliner was two marks behind leader Fergil Gregory on the opening lap but he was the only one of the 36 drivers who escaped any further penalty marks to climb to top place at the end. Gregory slipped to third place at the finish, behind Brian Conlon, while Grade B winner Gordon Graves claimed fourth position overall.

For the second year in succession, Robert Barrable and Ciaran Larkin were the winners of ALMC’s Spring Endurance Trial based at Fairyhouse racecourse, overhauling early leaders Karl O’Donoghue and Evin Hughes on the final three selections to win by 19 seconds.

In West Cork, Brian Hassett led Paul O’Driscoll home to take top honours in the Skibbereen & District Autocross at Grancore, near Clonakilty, both driving Semog buggies.