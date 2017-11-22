Mr Green Sport Players Championship Finals – Draw & Schedule

FORMER champions Michael van Gerwen and Paul Nicholson will clash in the first round of the Mr Green Sport Players Championship Finals in Minehead next Friday, where top seed Rob Cross will meet Robert Owen.

World number one Van Gerwen has been victorious at the Butlins Minehead Resort for three of the past four years, claiming a trio of Players Championship Finals titles.

The Dutchman will begin his bid to retain the title in the three-day, £460,000 tournament against 2010 champion Paul Nicholson, who is making his first appearance in a televised event for two years.

Shooting star Rob Cross will be the top seed for the event, with rankings based on prize money won in the 22 Players Championship events held this year which saw the Sussex thrower claim four victories in his debut season as a professional.

Cross will play Wales’ Robert Owen, who qualified in 64th place on the Players Championship Order of Merit, in their first round tie on Friday.

Number two seed Daryl Gurney, October’s World Grand Prix has drawn Dutch youngster Jeffrey de Zwaan, while third seed Peter Wright comes up against Steve Hine.

Fourth seed Gary Anderson, the 2014 champion, will begin his challenge for a second title as he plays Northern Irish left-hander Mickey Mansell and fifth seed Mensur Suljovic is up against Andy Boulton.

Dave Chisnall, last year’s beaten finalist, will take on Joe Murnan, while 2011 winner Kevin Painter comes up against James Wade in a bumper first round tie.

Adrian Lewis, a two-time finalist, will play Belgian youngster Mike De Decker, Auckland Darts Masters winner Kyle Anderson plays Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp and eighth seed Joe Cullen – a double Players Championship winner in 2017 – takes on Jamie Caven.

Former finalists Robert Thornton, Mervyn King, Mark Webster and Kim Huybrechts drew James Richardson, Brendan Dolan, Justin Pipe and Chris Dobey respectively.

Five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld plays number nine seed Ian White, while Welshman Jonny Clayton – who won his first ranking title in the year’s final Players Championship event – drew Dutchman Jeffrey de Graaf.

Friday’s first round sees play split across two stages at the Butlins Minehead Resort, with the second and third rounds being held on Saturday.

Sunday sees play focused on the main stage, with the quarter-finals in the afternoon session and the semi-finals and final in the evening session, which also features the PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship final between Josh Payne and Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The Mr Green Sport Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on ITV4 from November 24-26. A small number of Weekend Break Packages are available through www.bigweekends.com.

2017 Mr Green Sport Players Championship Finals

First Round Draw & Tournament Bracket

Rob Cross (1) v Robert Owen (64)

Steve Lennon (32) v Zoran Lerchbacher (33)

Richard North (16) v Peter Hudson (49)

Adrian Lewis (17) v Mike De Decker (48)

Joe Cullen (8) v Jamie Caven (57)

James Wade (25) v Kevin Painter (40)

Ian White (9) v Raymond van Barneveld (56)

John Henderson (24) v Darren Johnson (41)

Mensur Suljovic (5) v Andy Boulton (60)

Stephen Bunting (28) v Benito van de Pas (37)

Jonny Clayton (12) v Jeffrey de Graaf (53)

Gerwyn Price (21) v Jimmy Hendriks (44)

Gary Anderson (4) v Mickey Mansell (61)

Jermaine Wattimena (29) v Keegan Brown (36)

Alan Norris (13) v Jelle Klaasen (52)

Steve Beaton (20) v Ronny Huybrechts (45)

Daryl Gurney (2) v Jeffrey de Zwaan (63)

Vincent van der Voort (31) v Robbie Green (34)

Kim Huybrechts (15) v Chris Dobey (50)

Robert Thornton (18) v James Richardson (47)

Dave Chisnall (7) v Joe Murnan (58)

James Wilson (26) v William O’Connor (39)

Kyle Anderson (10) v Ron Meulenkamp (55)

Justin Pipe (23) v Mark Webster (42)

Michael van Gerwen (6) v Paul Nicholson (59)

Steve West (27) v Ryan Searle (38)

Darren Webster (11) v Antonio Alcinas (54)

Mervyn King (22) v Brendan Dolan (43)

Peter Wright (3) v Steve Hine (62)

Peter Jacques (30) v Cristo Reyes (35)

Michael Smith (14) v Jan Dekker (51)

Simon Whitlock (19) v Christian Kist (46)

Schedule of Play

Friday November 24

First Round

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Main Stage

Darren Webster v Antonio Alcinas

Robert Thornton v James Richardson

Joe Cullen v Jamie Caven

Dave Chisnall v Joe Murnan

Stephen Bunting v Benito van de Pas

Kim Huybrechts v Chris Dobey

Adrian Lewis v Mike De Decker

Stage Two

Steve Lennon v Zoran Lerchbacher

Justin Pipe v Mark Webster

Richard North v Peter Hudson

Mervyn King v Brendan Dolan

Steve Beaton v Ronny Huybrechts

Steve West v Ryan Searle

Jermaine Wattimena v Keegan Brown

Peter Jacques v Cristo Reyes

James Wade v Kevin Painter

Evening Session (7pm)

Main Stage

Ian White v Raymond van Barneveld

Mensur Suljovic v Andy Boulton

Rob Cross v Robert Owen

Daryl Gurney v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Gary Anderson v Mickey Mansell

Michael van Gerwen v Paul Nicholson

Peter Wright v Steve Hine

Stage Two

Simon Whitlock v Christian Kist

Gerwyn Price v Jimmy Hendriks

James Wilson v William O’Connor

John Henderson v Darren Johnson

Vincent van der Voort v Robbie Green

Jonny Clayton v Jeffrey de Graaf

Kyle Anderson v Ron Meulenkamp

Michael Smith v Jan Dekker

Alan Norris v Jelle Klaasen

Saturday November 25

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Second Round

Main Stage

Chisnall/Murnan v Wilson/O’Connor

Suljovic/Boulton v Bunting/Van de Pas

Gurney/De Zwaan v Van der Voort/Green

Cross/Owen v Lennon/Lerchbacher

G Anderson/Mansell v Wattimena/Brown

Van Gerwen/Nicholson v West/Searle

Wright/Hine v Jacques/Reyes

Stage Two

D Webster/Alcinas v King/Dolan

K Huybrechts/Dobey v Thornton/Richardson

Clayton/De Graaf v Price/Hendriks

North/Hudson v Lewis/De Decker

K Anderson/Meulenkamp v Pipe/M Webster

Norris/Klaasen v Beaton/R Huybrechts

Cullen/Caven v Wade/Painter

Smith/Dekker v Whitlock/Kist

White/Van Barneveld v Henderson/Johnson

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round

Main Stage

Cross/Owen/Lennon/Lerchbacher v North/Hudson/Lewis/De Decker

G Anderson/Mansell/Wattimena/ Brown v Norris/Klaasen/Beaton/R Huybrechts

Van Gerwen/Nicholson/West/Searle v D Webster/Alcinas/King/Dolan

Wright/Hine/Jacques/Reyes v Smith/Dekker/Whitlock/Kist

Stage Two

Chisnall/Murnan/Wilson/O’ Connor v K Anderson/Meulenkamp/Pipe/M Webster

Suljovic/Boulton/Bunting/Van de Pas v Clayton/De Graaf/Price/Hendriks

Cullen/Caven/Wade/Painter v White/Van Barneveld/Henderson/Johnson

Gurney/De Zwaan/Van der Voort/Green v K Huybrechts/Dobey/Thornton/ Richardson

Sunday November 26

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

Semi-Finals

PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship Final

Mr Green Sport Players Championship Final

Format

First Round – Best of 11 legs

Second Round – Best of 11 legs

Third Round – Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 21 legs

Final – Best of 21 legs

World Youth Championship Final – Best of 11 legs