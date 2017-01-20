Mullingar teenager to commence Australian Open tennis campaign

The draw for the Junior Australian Open was made overnight with 17 year old Simon Carr from Mullingar directly in the main draw based on his ITF World junior ranking of 53.

Carr, from Mullingar, has drawn the 16 year old Alexey Zakharov in the first round of the event. The Russian holds a current ITF junior ranking of 64.

The pair previously met in April 2016 in the Final of an ITF Junior Grade 3 event in Tunisia where Simon took the title in straight sets 6-2 6-4.

His will be the 4th match on Court 10 on Saturday 21st with play commencing at 11am (Melbourne time).