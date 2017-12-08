Munster ‘A’ play Bedford Blues in B&I Cup in Irish Independent Park, Friday, 7.45pm

Munster ‘A’ Head Coach Peter Malone makes four changes to the side that beat Nottingham in round 2 of the B&I Cup, for Friday night’s game against Bedford Blues in Irish Independent Park, Cork.

The changes in the pack see the introduction of academy prop Joey Conway, who will make his B&I Cup debut, academy lock Fineen Wycherley, as well as Tommy O’Donnell, who is returning from an AC joint injury.

Mike Sherry continues at hooker, with Joey Conway named as loose head prop. The tight head prop is former Leinster Academy player Jeremy Loughman who has signed a three-month development contract with Munster.

Wycherley will pack down beside Seán McCarthy as the academy duo of Seán O’Connor and Gavin Coombes complete the back row with O’Donnell.

The only change Malone makes in the backline sees Ireland 7s and academy player Alex McHenry return to the midfield.

In the replacements, the academy’s Jack O’Sullivan and UCC prop Bryan O’Connor are in line for B&I Cup debuts.

Munster ‘A’:

15. Stephen Fitzgerald, 14. Jack Power, 13. David Johnston (captain), 12. Alex McHenry, 11. Liam Coombes, 10. Bill Johnston, 9. James Hart.

1. Joey Conway, 2. Mike Sherry, 3. Jeremy Loughman, 4. Fineen Wycherley, 5. Seán McCarthy, 6. Seán O’Connor, 7. Tommy O’Donnell, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Duncan Casey, 17. Bryan O’Connor, 18. John Foley, 19. Jack O’Sullivan, 20. John Poland, 21. Conor Fitzgerald, 22. Dave McCarthy.