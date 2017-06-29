Munster Stadium Showjumping at Cork Greyhound Stadium on Friday 7th July 2017

Munster Stadium Showjumping will be hosted at Cork Greyhound Stadium on Friday 7th July 2017 when the venue hosts an evening of musical entertainment and top class showjumping.

Following on from Munster Stadium Showjumping at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Friday 9th June, the Munster capital’s greyhound stadium will open its doors at 4.30pm for four classes with the showjumping action set to begin at 5pm.

The opening event of the evening will be the 128 pony class with a total of 16 competitors, all under the age of twelve, jumping their ponies over a 1.05m track, with a jump off against the clock.

The second class at Cork is the Amateur Team event with a prize fund of €2,000 very kindly sponsored by O’Brien’s Saddlery. This competition looks sure to conjure up some competitive atmosphere amongst the teams made up of Amateur riders from Cork/Kerry, Limerick/Clare, Waterford/Tipperary and the Wild Cats.

The main event at Cork Greyhound Stadium will be class number three when the top Irish Showjumpers compete in the Horse Sport Ireland Grand Prix for an impressive prize fund of €8,000, with fences in this class standing at 1.40m in height.

The Young Riders will watch the Grand Prix with great interest to see if they can learn anything from the top riders before they jump the course in the final class of the show.

The entertainment will then continue after the showjumping with one of Ireland’s leading fiddle players, Liam O’Connor, providing music in the bar.

This should be an excellent evening’s entertainment for equestrian fans as they will have an opportunity see the competitors up close. Equally, for work groups, the event should be an excellent evening/night out after work.

More information about Munster Stadium Showjumping can be found at www.igb/cork.

Restaurant packages for the evening are available from €50.00, with patrons asked to book through www.igb/cork. Admission for the event can be pre-booked or tickets can be bought on the evening. Admission prices are €15.00 for adults with children under 16 free. Group packages are also available with further details on www.igb/cork.