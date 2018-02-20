National Boxing Results: Dean Walsh and Pat Mongan bow out at National Stadium

Friday night saw a full programme at the first of two 2018 IABA Elite Championships and as always there were one or two upsets especially in the men’s bouts.

IABA PRO Bernard O’Neill takes up the story:

“Defending welterweight and lightweight champions Dean Walsh and Pat Mongan bowed out of the National Elite Championships on split decisions at the semi-final stage at Dublin’s National Stadium Friday night..

Wexford-native Walsh, who was aiming for five in a row, was edged on a 3-2 split by Galway’s former World Junior medallist Kieran Molloy who said during the week that he felt “now was his time”.

Mongan dropped a 4-1 split to Dubliner George Bates in a repeat of the 2017 lightweight final which Mongan won on a 3-2 split.

“It was a close fight and a very good fight and the better man won on the night. We’re now looking to November,” said Mongan’s Olympic BC coach Michael Mongan.

Cork’s Thomas McCarthy, who was beaten by Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine in the 2017 decider, booked his ticket into the bantamweight final after edging Laois’ Christian Cesiko on a 3-2 split.

He’ll meet Dubliner Evan Metcalfe who beat Limerick’s Myles Casey in a repeat of the 2015 final which Casey won.

Defending featherweight champion Dervla Duffy stopped Ashley McCullough, a niece of Olympic silver medallist and former WBC champion Wayne McCullough, in the second round this evening.

Michael Nevin, an ex-European Schoolboy, Junior and Youth champion, won on his Elite debut in the last-eight of the tournament and meets Ger French on Saturday night for a place in the middleweight final.

“I thought I performed good, I thought I did what I needed to do. It’s always a battle at the Stadium but I was well prepared by my coaches,” said Nevin.

The remaining National Elite semi-finals will be completed Saturday night to decide the line-ups for the February 24 finals.

A second National Elite Championships will be run for women and men in September and November in the build up to the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, current European Elite light-heavyweight Joe Ward helped the British Lionhearts to a 5-0 group win over the Croatian Knights in the World Series of Boxing in Newcastle also Friday night..

The two-time World Elite finalist beat Damir Plantic on a unanimous decision after a dominant performance on Tyne and Wear.

2018 National Elite Men’s and Women’s Championships National Stadium Dublin

Friday February 16th (7pm)

Q/Finals

69kg Ciara Sheedy (Ardnaree) beat Connie Vaughan (Duhallow) 4-1

75kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) beat Peter Carr (Crumlin) 5-0

75kg Brett McGinty (Oakleaf) beat Glory Carlos Imuala (Maynooth) 5-0

75kg Gerard French (Clonard Antrim) beat John Maughan (St Marys Dublin) KO2

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise) beat David Biscevas (St Saviours OBA) 5-0

81kg Brian Kennedy (St Marys Daingean) beat Robert Burke (Glasnevin) 4-1

81kg Anthony Browne (St Michaels Dublin) beat Davit Tsotsoria (Illies GG) 5-0

91kg Kevin Sheehy (St Francis) W/O

S/Finals

57kg Dervla Duffy (Mulhuddart MBA ) beat Ashley McCullough (Albert Foundry) RSC2

56kg Evan Metcalfe (Hyland Academy) beat Myles Casey (St Francis) 4-1

56kg Thomas McCarthy (Setanta) beat Christian Cekiso (Portlaoise) 3-2

60kg George Bates (St Marys Dublin) beat Patrick Mongan (Olympic) 4-1

60kg Francis Cleary (Ballina) beat Adam Kelly (Portlaoise) 5-0

64kg Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise) beat Keith Flavin (Paulstown) 5-0

64kg Caoimhin Ferguson (Clonard Antrim) beat Colm Quinn (Castlebar) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard) beat Dean Walsh (St Ibars) 3-2

69kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Tony McGlynn (Crumlin) 5-0

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel) beat Patrick Nevin (St Michaels Dub) 5-0

Saturday February 17th (7pm)

S/Finals

48kg Courtney Daly (Crumlin) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

48kg Megan Doyle (Whitechurch) V Carol Coughlan (Monkstown Dublin)

57kg Tiegan Russell (Fr Horgans) V Michaela Walsh (Mokstown Antrim)

69kg Grainne Walsh (Sparticus) V Ciara Sheedy (Ardnaree)

69kg Gillian Duffy (Bray) V Ciara Ginty (Geesala)

75kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) V Brett McGinty (Oakleaf)

75kg Gerard French (Clonard, Antrim) V Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg Karol Blugosz (Scorpion) V Brian Kennedy (St Marys Daingean)

81kg Anthony Browne (St Michaels Dub) V Caomhin Hynes (Holy Trinity)

91kg Liam Greene (South Meath) V Kevin Sheehy (St Francis)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield) V Jason Barron (Holy Trinity)

91+kg Martin Keenan (Rathkeale) V John McDonnell (Crumlin)

U/18 Final

69kg Nadine Dermody (Raging Bull) V Elice Elliott (South Meath)