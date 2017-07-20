National Road Cycling Series – Round 5 wins for Oakes and O’Callaghan in Mullingar GP

Cork’s Sinnéad Oakes has moved onto the Cycling Ireland National Road Series podium with a powerful win over league leader Eve McCrystal at the Mullingar GP.

Riding for De Ronde Van Cork, Oakes was winning the race for the third time, and becoming just the second rider to beat McCrystal in the series this year.

The Cork rider’s victory was not straightforward, however, with Oakes losing her position at the crucial final bend:

“I lost two bike lengths at the corner before the climb to the sprint. I had to put in a dig to get up with the front group. I left myself with a lot to do. I was absolutely petrified; I thought the line was going to come too soon. I knew I was gaining all the time, but for the first time I wanted the line to go away from me” Oakes admitted.

Luck was on her side as the line arrived when her bike was half a wheel up on McCrystal’s. Oakes had finished fourth in round two, the Nenagh Classic, and second in round three, the Deenside Cup. The Mullingar GP win brings her points total to 80, moving her on to the podium.

Katharine Smyth, the winner over McCrystal at the Brian McNamara Memorial in round four, was absent from Mullingar, but remains in second with 130 points. McCrystal looks to have an almost unassailable lead, on 190 points.

In the Men’s National Road Series race, Aqua Blue Academy’s Mark O’Callaghan came home alone to beat Seán Moore and Dermot Trulock, with UCD’s Eoin Morton finishing fourth.

O’Callaghan is now on the overall podium, accumulating 89 points to move him up from 10th position. Mark Dowling still leads, with Matteo Cigala in second.

The National Road Series is a seven race series, with points counting for each race. Double points will be awarded for the last event on the calendar.