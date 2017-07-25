New Irish record for Judy Reynolds & Vancouver K in Grand Prix Special at Aachen

Kildare’s Judy Reynolds and Vancouver K have a new Irish International Dressage Grand Prix Special record score of 75.784%, when finishing fifth in the Grand Prix Special at Aachen, Germany.

Anna Merveldt held the previous Irish Grand Prix Special record score of 74.20% with Bossonova, set in Munich in 1995. Reynolds narrowly missed out on breaking that record when scoring 74.09% in the Grand Prix Special during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. However her score of 75.784% in Germany means Reynolds and the 15-year-old gelding Vancouver K, now hold all three Irish international Dressage records in Grand Prix, Grand Prix Freestyle to Music and Grand Prix Special.

A delighted Judy Reynolds said:

“We are really happy. This was by far his [Vancouver K] best Grand Prix Special test up to now. He was really confident and felt very secure in the ring. To finish fifth again here today in this company and ahead of two of the German team riders was really good and you couldn’t pick a better place than Aachen to break an Irish record.”

American Laura Graves with Verdades won the Aachen competition having scored 81.824%. Germany’s Isabel Werth and Weihegold OLD were second (81.059), with another German rider, Sönke Rothenberger, third with Cosmo (78.314%).