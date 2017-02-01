New Republic of Ireland superstar – Brady’s time to shine

Last night Robbie Brady completed a £12 million move to Burnley in a deal that has drawn a mixed reaction from fans and pundits alike, mainly because of it’s price tag. £12,000,000.00 is a lot of money after all, isn’t it?

To you, me and every other man on every other street it is life changing, but Football has taken it’s own course. Football has become so far detached from reality that £12,000,000.00 is no longer considered a lot of money. Its pocket change, a tiny drop in the Football Ocean. An ocean that you can no longer see your reflection in. An ocean brimming with TV revenue and Chinese desperation.

You can’t judge transfers on money alone anymore, because it simply doesn’t matter to the clubs spending it. The result of this is that player’s values have inflated drastically. Just last week, Everton spent somewhere between 7 and 11 million (depending on which paper you read) for a 19 year old league 1 player. These figures are now considered risks worth taking.

Taking the above into account, this move is great for both Brady and for Burnley.

Burnley currently sit 9th in the Premier league table on 29 points, just 11 points away from the magic 40. They have a great manager in Sean Dyche who excels at getting every drop of ability and hard work from his players. Add to this his great tactical mind, it is no surprise that Burnley are where they are and that players want to go there.

Brady is a great fit for Burnley too, he’s energetic and tricky with a set piece delivery most players can only dream of. Dyche will let him know exactly what he expects from him, which sounds pretty straightforward, but look at Manchester City at the minute. They have one of the best managers in the world yet the players don’t seem to know what there jobs are for the team. Brady will know his job and have more than enough about him to exceed expectations at Burnley.

All in all, a good deal for all parties and great to see another Irish player back in the Premier League. Dare I say it, a bargain for £12,000,000.00?

Rob Falkner

@DBFalks87