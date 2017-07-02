Nicolas Roche crashes on Day 1 of Tour de France

The opening stage of the 2017 Tour de France in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, saw mixed fortunes for the Irish riders, Nicolas Roche and Dan Martin.

Martin, the Quick Step Floors team leader in this year’s Tour completed the individual time trial in 57th place, leaving him just 49 seconds behind the opening stage winner, Geraint Thomas of Sky. Martin’s cousin Nicolas Roche was less fortunate as he was one of the riders who crashed during the day as the wet surface along the route took its toll.

BMC’s Roche was among a number of riders who hit the deck during the stage, others being Rick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin), Dylan Groenewegen and George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo). Most unfortunate of all was Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde who had a bad crash in a curve forcing him to abandon the Tour.

Roche was able to get back up and eventually finish in 122nd place, 1 minute 14 seconds behind the yellow jersey-wearing Welshman Thomas. Commenting on his time trial the Irishman said:

“It wasn’t great for me. It was a city centre prologue and obviously the roads were a bit greasy in the rain which doesn’t help. I’m not sure if it was a bit of oil or the tram tracks, as I fell where the tram tracks were. I’m a bit disappointed as I was hoping to do a good prologue, but that’s how it is.”

Informed of Roche’s accident, his team leader Richie Porte didn’t take any risks. He rode 35 seconds slower than arch-rival Chris Froome (Sky), while Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) finished 36, 39 and 42 seconds down on the defending champion respectively.

Geraint Thomas powered to victory to claim his first yellow jersey at the Tour de France at the age of 32, ten years after his debut in London. Four Team Sky riders made the top 8 including Chris Froome who was the fastest of the GC favourite on the 14-km long course in Düsseldorf.

Stage 2 on Sunday will be a 203.5km journey from Düsseldorf, Germany, to Liège in Belgium.

There will be live TV coverage on both TG4 and Eurosport with evening highlights on both channels.