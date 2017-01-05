Nicolas Roche looks ahead to new cycling season with BMC Racing

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche, 29th in the Olympic Road Race in Rio, will ride for BMC Racing Team in 2017 having completed a move from Team Sky towards the end of the season.

The 32 year old son of Cycling’s Triple Crown winner, Stephen, has ridden in support of both Chris Froome (Team Sky), and previously, Alberto Contador at Tinkoff-Saxo. The Irishman will bring a wealth of experience to the American team and will give key support to both Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen.

Commenting on his move, the 12th year professional cyclist said: “They’re always up the front, riding with aggression and trying to make an exciting race. I think I’ll enjoy the aggressive style of racing. Looking ahead to the 2017 season, my main role will be to really support Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen in their General Classification ambitions, and hopefully I’ll have a good go at the Vuelta a España.”

BMC Racing Team General Manager Jim Ochowicz welcomed the acquisition of the Irish time trial and road race champion:

“Nicolas Roche is a fantastic addition to BMC Racing Team. Nicolas brings a wealth of experience and is exactly the sort of rider we are looking for to support our Grand Tour ambitions and work for his own personal objectives. A lot of our goals are centred around Grand Tours and we felt we needed an additional rider who could bring us experience in that field.”