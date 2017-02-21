Nicolas Roche named in BMC Racing Team for this week’s Abu Dhabi Tour

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche has been named by Sports Director Jackson Stewart in the BMC Racing Team for the four-day Abu Dhabi Tour stage race from 23rd to 26th February.

Steward explained his decision to choose Roche for this UCI event:

“Nicolas Roche, who was second here last year, and Samuel Sánchez, have both shown early season form and will be able to play a crucial support role on the steeper stage or step up if needed. We have already seen some fast finishes in Dubai and Oman, so I think we can expect that here too. Our team is definitely up to the challenge, and each rider is capable of aggressive racing when it makes sense.”

Roche’s team leader, Tejay van Garderen, will make his 2017 debut when he headlines the team’s eight-rider roster at the event.

“With Abu Dhabi Tour now part of the UCI World Tour, there will be added pressure for everyone however we have a strong team surrounding van Garderen, who, as always, has prepared well for the season ahead” the Director Sportif explained.

The other team riders chosen are Italians Alessandro De Marchi, Manuel Quinziato and Manuel Senni, with Belgians Dylan Teuns and Loïc Vliegen.

Eurosport will have live coverage of each stage with a highlight programme every evening.