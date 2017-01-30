Nicolas Roche to begin his European season in Spain this week

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche gets his 2017 cycling season underway at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana where he is expected to ride as support to Greg Van Avermaet.

The event in Spain this week is a five-day stage race with the Irishman among the 8 riders announced by BMC Racing.

Sports Director Valerio Piva said that BMC Racing Team is looking to seize every opportunity at the first European race of the year:

“We are going to the race targeting stage wins, starting with the opening team time trial and from there we will take the race day by day. We have a diverse team including riders such as Van Avermaet, who is already looking in great shape, as well as Ben Hermans and Nicolas Roche, who are both capable of being competitive on the General Classification when we reach the crucial, steeper stages of the race.”

For Van Avermaet, Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana provides an opportunity to test out his form at the beginning of the season.

“Last year was a big year for me, so I am excited to get the 2017 season underway. I didn’t have the perfect winter with my injury, but I feel ready and now is the point where I want to start racing and improve my fitness going into the Classics, which are important to me this year. This race is new for me, but we know the roads, so I am feeling relaxed and ready to try my luck and go for the stage victory where possible.”

The team is eager to build upon BMC Racing Team’s success recently in Australia.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (1-5 February)

Rider Roster: Tom Bohli (SUI), Alessandro De Marchi (ITA), Ben Hermans (BEL), Stefan Küng (SUI), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Nicolas Roche (IRL), Michael Schär (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL).