Nicolas Roche’s BMC Racing Team wins Team Time Trial in Spain

Nicolas Roche continued the good early season form of Irish cyclists on the international scene as his BMC Racing Team put in a dominant performance over the opening team time trial of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain thus becoming the first Irish cyclist to win a team time trial since Seán Kelly won with PDM in 1990.

Roche’s team took victory with an impressive 24-second margin, which out his team colleague Manuel Senni into the first yellow jersey of the race, and of his professional cycling career.

Despite a tricky, technical 37.9km course, which included one category three climb, BMC Racing Team started the day in solid form, setting the second fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint.

However, it was the team’s impressive show of strength and teamwork over the second half of the course that saw them cross the line in a blistering time of 43’17″ which was more than enough to seal the victory.

Senni was the first BMC Racing Team rider to cross the finish line, and he stepped onto the podium to take the first leader’s of the five-day stage race.

Stage 1 Result: 1. BMC Racing Team 2. Team Sky 3. Quick-Step Floors.

TV coverage of the race continues all week on Eurosport.