O’Connor to carry Irish flag at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Seamus O’Connor has been named as the Ireland flag bearer for the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony which takes place in PyeongChang on Friday.

The Halfpipe snowboarder is appearing in his second games after he performed in Sochi in 2014 and he will lead out a five strong Irish team in the Parade of Nations.

O’Connor who is 20 and is American born will be joined by fellow teammates Tess Arbez and Patrick McMillan who are Alpine Skiers, Thomas Westgard who is a Cross Country Skier and Brendan Newby who is a Half Pipe Skier.

O’Connor was in buoyant mood after getting the opportunity.

“It’s a great honour for me and my family that I have been chosen to be the Irish flag bearer,” he said.

“As a double Olympian, I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland, a tight group of athletes and performance support staff representing Ireland on the world stage striving to be the best we can be.”

Over ninety nations will take part in the opening ceremony in South Korea ahead of the games taking place over the following fifteen days.