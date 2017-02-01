Official Guinness World Record for number of tickets sold for recent IAAF World Athletics Championships

This year’s IAAF World Athletics Championships will go down as the best ever for ticket sales after organisers were awarded an official Guinness World Record for the number of tickets sold.

Held in Britain for the first time ever, 2,200 athletes from 203 nations travelled to London as fans from around the world filled into the London Stadium (formerly Olympic Stadium) to make history.

The figure recorded on the official Guinness World Record certificate is 900,000 with

Session 12 on the morning of Saturday 12th August the best ticketed session at 56,620.

This World Championships has helped the IAAF reach a landmark of 1.2million spectators at World Athletics Series events in 2017, almost doubling the previous record figure.

The London Stadium was not the sole focus for the Championships with the men’s and women’s marathons, held on the same day of the Championships (Sunday 6th August) for the first time ever, and attracting 150,000 spectators around its landmark filled 10km loop course.

With a backdrop of Buckingham Palace, crowds also flocked to The Mall in their thousands to witness the first ever Festival of Race Walks on Sunday 13th August, which saw all four races held on a single day for the first time ever.

Niels de Vos, Championship Director and CEO of UK Athletics, said: “As the organising committee of the IAAF World Championships London 2017, we are extremely proud to have delivered a Championships that has received such great support from the athletes and the public, whether watching in the stadium or at home.”

“From our record-breaking ticket sales to the fantastic dedication of our Runners and even to our official mascot Hero, it has been a pleasure to stage these Championships for every single one of the 2,200 athletes from 203 nations involved.”