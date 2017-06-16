Olympic and World Champions Confirmed for Dublin Track Cycling International

The Dublin Track Cycling International takes place in Sundrive Track, Dublin on the 1-2 July. The two day event promises to be a tough one for competitors and an exciting one for spectators with Olympic and World Champion riders descending on the Eamonn Ceannt Park in Sundrive, Dublin to compete in Ireland’s only Class 1 UCI event.

International cycling stars like Olympic Champion Elinor Barker along with some of the top track cyclists from GB, Spain, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands have been confirmed, as well as a strong Irish contingent.

Among those flying the flag for Ireland are Irish team members Lydia Boylan, Felix English, Anna Turvey and Fintan Ryan, with a large entry of Irish traveling from all corners of the country.

Boylan has recently returned to her hometown Dublin, and is looking forward to competing in Sundrive – “It’s going to be a tough two days of competition – I have entered the Omnium, which is four events in itself, as well as the scratch race and the points race. I’m ready to race in front of some good home crowds.”

This race is a crucial one on the calendar for track competitors as the points gained in the events count towards qualification for the World Cup season.

Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership is once again the funding partner of the Dublin Track Cycling International, and has been a valuable support of track cycling over the past number of years, with this event entering its fifth year.

Entry is free for spectators, with racing taking place all day on both Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd July. The full racing programme can be seen on www.trackcycling.ie.