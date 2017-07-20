Panama’s Javier Culson delivers at Cork City Sports winning 400m hurdles in 49.78 secs

An excellent night of international athletics at the 66th Cork City Sports at Cork Institute of Technology track on Tuesday evening saw some excellent performances both on the track and in the field events with a number of new records set.

Arguably the biggest name on show was the former Olympic bronze medallist Panama’s Javier Culson, with the two-time World Championships silver medallist winning the 400m hurdles comfortably in 49.78 seconds, ahead of American Curtis Beach (50.40 secs), and New Zealander Cameron French (50.49 secs).

American Barbara Pierre set a stadium record of 11.31 seconds in the women’s 100m, just ahead of Crystal Emmanuel of Canada (11.32 secs), with Flings Owusu-Agyapong from Ghana third in 11.60 seconds.

Seán McClean made it an American 100m double when winning the men’s event in 10.61 secs, with Ramon Gittens from Barbados taking the silver medal in 10.62 seconds, and Jamaican Ryan Shields making the podium third, also in 10.62 secs.

McClean would go on to complete his own sprint double by winning the 200m in 20.53 secs, ahead of his fellow American Brandon Carnes in 20.75 seconds, with Briton Leon Reid third in 20.78 secs.

The American success continued with the women’s 800m seeing an American clean sweep as Laura Roesler won in 2.02.95, ahead of Ce’Aira Brown in 2.03.39, with Cecilia Barowski third in 2.03.71.

Antonio Mascoll of Barbados won the men’s 800m in a time of 1.47.47, ahead of the Czech Republic’s Jan Kubista (1.47.50) and Neil Gourley of GB in 1.47.84.

It was an all-North American podium for the women’s 3,000m race with Canadian Sheila Reid winning in 8.54.60, ahead of Americans Nicole Tulley (8.55.12) and Lauren Paquette (8.56.99).

Another Canadian, Crystal Emmanuel who finished second in the 100m, set a Canadian National Record in winning the women’s 200m in a time of 22.50 seconds. Briton Jodie Williams was second (23.27 secs) with Ireland’s Phil Healy an excellent third in 23.32 seconds.

It was a very international podium following the men’s 3,000m with American Reid Buchanan the victor in 7.50.26. Australia’s Collis Bermingham was second in 7.50.47, with Ethiopian Hiko Tonosa taking third in 7.52.03.

In the eagerly awaited men’s mile, another American Sam Prakel took the win in a time of 3.55.89, with Stewart McSweyn from Australia second in 3.55.97, with Ireland’s Seán Tobin third in 3.57.00.

In the field events, Sweden’s Ida Storm threw a meet record 71.19m in winning the women’s hammer ahead of the British pair of Jess Mayo (who only managed three valid throws – 60.54m) and Hayley Murray (59.57m). Ireland’s Cara Kennedy threw a best of 58.09m in the event.

British duo Emily Borthwick and Emma Nuttall were joint winners of the women’s high jump, both clearing 1.83m. Liz Patterson of the USA was third (1.80m), with Ireland’s Emily Rogers clearing 1.70m down in fifth place.

Emily Coffey of Carrignavar A.C. won the women’s pole vault with a best of 3.40m, ahead of Ciara Hickey (Blarney-Inniscarra A.C.) with 3.20m and Ella Duane of St. Laurence O’Toole taking third on the podium with 2.90m.

Chuk Enekwechi from the USA was the winner of the men’s shot putt with a best effort of 21.07m. New Zealander Jacko Gill took second with 20.51m and Scott Loncoln of Britain was third (18.59m).

Britain’s Allan Hamilton was the victor in the men’s long jump with a best of 7.71m. Ireland’s Adam McMullen took the silver medal with a jump of 7.49m, with American Corey Crawford third with 7.46m.

The men’s high jump saw another British winner in Chris Baker with a best clearance of 2.28m. His compatriot Mike Edwards was runner-up with 2.21m, ahead of Norbert Kobielski from Poland with 2.18m.