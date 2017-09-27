Paul Lawrie remembers his 1999 Carnoustie victory as tickets go on sale for the 147th Open

Paul Lawrie returned to the scene of golf’s ultimate comeback at Carnoustie as tickets for The 147th British Open taking place from 15-22 July 2018 go on general sale.

The Aberdeen golfer won the coveted Claret Jug in unforgettable fashion in 1999, closing a 10-shot gap over leader Jean van de Velde in a gripping final day to force a three-way play-off with the Frenchman and the United States’ Justin Leonard, who won The British Open in 1997 at Royal Troon.

His story has gone down in golfing folklore. Lawrie required to progress through 36 holes of Final Qualifying at Downfield to take his place in the starting field in The 128th British Open. After carding a 67 in the final round, he watched anxiously as van de Velde triple-bogeyed the 72nd hole to set-up a three-way, four-hole play-off from which Lawrie emerged victorious.

Carnoustie is revered as The Ultimate Test of Championship Golf and Lawrie retraced the steps to his Ultimate Reward – being crowned Champion Golfer of the Year – in anticipation of The British Open’s return to Angus and the coast of the North Sea next year.

He walked the 18th and relived the moment when, from 221-yards, he struck a 4-iron that finished four feet from the closing hole.

Paul Lawrie said, “To be crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year is an honour and privilege that lasts a lifetime. It was a magical feeling to return to Carnoustie and go back to that exact spot where I hit that 4-iron. I was delighted to see the greenkeeper had not only marked it out for me but put the pin in the exact same position as it was in 1999.

“It was a victory that literally changed my life. I was a very good player before The Open but, all of a sudden, I was The Open Champion – a big difference. People forget I had to qualify to get in.

“Carnoustie has always been a course close to my heart as a native of nearby Aberdeen and it is a special place to return to as a former Champion. It really is the ultimate test for any professional golfer and the world’s best are in for a real challenge next year. I look forward to taking on that test again.”

The Open is golf’s oldest championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international Major Championship with qualifying events on every continent. For one week each year, the pursuit of the famous Claret Jug trophy is the focus of the sporting world, followed globally by millions of fans.

Tickets for The 147th Open at Carnoustie go on general sale at early season prices on Wednesday 20th September 2017. Visit TheOpen.com/Tickets for full details.