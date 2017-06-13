Pep Guardiola to join Rory McIlroy in Belfast for “Evening with Rory” Rory Foundation

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola has been announced as the special guest for an Evening with Rory, in conjunction with Cool FM and Downtown Radio. Guardiola will join world number two golfer Rory McIlroy and award-winning Actor and star of Cold Feet, James Nesbitt, at Belfast’s Waterfront on Tuesday, July 4th. All proceeds from the evening will go to the Rory Foundation.

An Evening with Rory will see McIlroy take to the stage to discuss his last year, including his win at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, his FedEx Cup win and his thrilling Ryder Cup performance. Pep will discuss his career to date including his playing career with Barcelona, his managerial role and achievements with Barcelona, including winning La Liga three times, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Since leaving Barcelona, Guardiola has managed Bayern Munich and currently manages Manchester City.

“As a huge football fan, I can’t wait to welcome Pep Guardiola to Belfast next month. Pep is a hugely successful and charismatic manager and I’m really looking forward to hearing all about his achievements both as a footballer and someone at the peak of his managerial career. It’s great that both Pep and Jimmy Nesbitt are giving up their time to help us raise as much money as possible for my Foundation and the great causes we support – I really am indebted to them. With Dubai Duty Free behind us again as the title sponsor, it’s all shaping up to be another incredible week’s golf, said McIlroy.

The Rory Foundation was established in 2013 to help children live better lives, to raise funds and offer support to children’s charities with a special meaning and purpose for Rory. Beneficiaries of the Rory Foundation so far include the Cancer Fund for Children, Mencap NI and Sport Changes Life, all based in Northern Ireland.

“An Evening with Rory is a really special way to kick off the week of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. It’s another up close and personal evening with Rory and to have Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola join us is absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank Pep enough for taking the time to come over and support the Rory Foundation. I’m looking forward to a very enjoyable evening, full of witty banter and real insights from two of sports most dynamic personalities,” said Barry Funston, Chief Executive of the Rory Foundation.

The Rory Foundation will host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open for the third year running from the 6th to the 9th of July at Portstewart Golf Club and a percentage of tickets sold throughout the tournament will go directly to the Rory Foundation. Sport Changes Life, will benefit from the tournament.

Tickets for an #EveningwithRory, in conjunction with Cool FM and Downtown Radio, are available from www.aneveningwithrory.com.

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation are available from http://www. dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com/

For more information see www.roryfoundation.com