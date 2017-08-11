Pessoa names Irish Show Jumping team for Aga Khan Nations Cup – Start time 3pm Friday

Irish Show Jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his four man team for Friday’s Aga Khan Nations Cup competition at the Dublin Horse Show.

The 2017 Irish Aga Khan team is:

Bertram Allen and Molly Malone V,

Louth’s Mark McAuley with Miebello,

Denis Lynch and RMF Echo,

Cian O’Connor with Good Luck.

Rodrigo Pessoa said he was looking forward to his very first Aga Khan as Irish team manager:

“This is of course a very special and important Nations Cup for us. There is so much history and prestige that goes with the Aga Khan at the Dublin Horse Show. Of course at the start of the year we said that the European Championships, which comes in a couple of weeks time, is our main focus for this season and we are saving some of our horses for that, but we are still lining up with what I think is a very good team for our home Nations Cup.”

The Dublin Horse Show is the last qualifying round in Europe Division 1 of the FEI Nations Cup series. Ireland finished in fourth place recently at Hickstead to all but guarantee a place in the Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona in September.

The Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain and Ireland will be competing for Nations Cup points in the Aga Khan, the most famous trophy in the sport, while Britain and the USA will also field teams but will not be eligible for points.

Ireland has an excellent record in the home Nations Cup, winning the Aga Khan trophy 23 times since it was first awarded in 1926.

The Dublin Nations Cup for the Aga Khan trophy starts at 3pm on Friday and is live on RTÉ2 television with the programme starting at 1.45pm.