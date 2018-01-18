Premier League Darts – Cross Van Gerwen rematch just the ticket for Dublin fans

New World Darts Champion Rob Cross and the previous years victor Michael Van Gerwen will meet for the first time since their classic game in the Alexandra Palace a few weeks ago when the Premier League rolls into town next month in Dublin.

Cross shocked the world last month in landing the sports most coveted prize and he gets just reward in going up against the reigning Premier League champion.

This contest along with four others will take place in the 3 Arena on the 1st of February as the well renowned format starts off.

As well as Cross and Van Gerwen there is another marquee match as Irelands own Daryll Gurney will meet Dutchman Raymond Van Barneveld.

In the other matches Peter Wright plays Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson faces off with Michael Smith and Simon Whitlock locks horns with Mensur Suljovic.

This will be the first time that Phil Taylor won’t take part in the competition since its inception after announcing his retirement after his World Championship Final defeat to Rob Cross.

The competition takes place over nine different Thursday Nights in different venues around Ireland and the Uk before it comes down to the final eight and then it’s the quarter finals with the semi-finals and final taking place in London on the 17th of May.