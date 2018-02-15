Premier League Darts Preview & Betting – Van Gerwen Wants A Result In Newcastle

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN is aiming to get his Premier League Darts campaign back on track when he faces Gary Anderson in Thursday’s visit to Newcastle.

Reigning Premier League champion Van Gerwen suffered a 7-5 loss to Peter Wright in last Thursday’s second league night of the season in Cardiff, despite being a comfortable 7-2 winner in Dublin against Rob Cross.

However, Van Gerwen believes that a clash with two-time World Champion Anderson in Newcastle – in a repeat of the 2015 Premier League final which the Scot won – is a perfect challenge for him to bounce back.

“I know I’m not going to win every single game in the Premier League,” said Van Gerwen. “It is almost impossible but after losing I like to bounce back with a good win.

“That won’t be easy against Gary but it is what I will try to do. We always have good matches and it is one of the games that the fans want to see.

“It will be fast and a very good standard and I’m really looking forward to a great match. Even though it is early days it is very important to me to win because the only position I want to be is top of the league.”

Van Gerwen paid the price for nine missed doubles against Wright last week, with the Dutchman landing a 170 finish but losing out in the game’s deciding leg.

“Last week was a disappointing result against Peter,” added Van Gerwen. “I feel it was a game I should have won.

“I had enough chances but I missed too many doubles and he hit the right things at the right times so all credit is to him.”

Wright will aim to build on that success against Van Gerwen when he takes on Rob Cross in Newcastle, although the world number two is taking nothing for granted despite the World Champion having suffered two losses in the opening fortnight.

Cross bounced back to form in last weekend’s UK Open Qualifiers, which included a semi-final win over Wright on Saturday.

“Rob’s come back into form,” said Wright. “He’s the World Champion so he’s already a good player but he didn’t do well in the first two weeks of the Premier League or the first weekend of the UK Open Qualifiers.

“Last weekend though he was back to normal again and his form’s really good so it should be a good game. Normally when we play it’s always a cracking game.

“I don’t count the previous games though, I just worry about the next game. It doesn’t matter if he’s beaten me six times before or the other way, I’m just trying to win the game on Thursdaybecause he’s an excellent player.”

Simon Whitlock sits at the top of the league table ahead of Michael Smith on Leg Difference after the pair won their opening two games.

The Australian, who reached the 2012 Premier League final, plays former champion Raymond van Barneveld in Newcastle and is aiming to continue his impressive start to the campaign.

“It should be a great match and I’m really looking forward to it because I enjoy playing Barney,” said Whitlock. “I’m on a high at the moment and I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

“I’m there at the top at the moment but there’s a long way to go yet. I’ve got to take it one week at a time but so far, so good, and I’m very happy.

“Michael Smith and me are playing well, and we’re just doing our job and playing good darts. I can’t wait for Newcastle.”

Smith is aiming to continue his flawless start to the season in Newcastle as he faces winless Mensur Suljovic, who has suffered a pair of 7-5 defeats despite averaging over 100 in both weeks so far.

Two other players without a victory so far this season, reigning World Grand Prix champion Daryl Gurney and 2017 UK Open finalist Gerwyn Price, also meet in Newcastle.

The Unibet Premier League will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Thursday night and shown worldwide through the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

A small number of tickets for Thursday’s Unibet Premier League at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle are still available. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventim.co.uk or call 0844 493 6666.

Unibet Premier League

Night Three – February 15

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Mensur Suljovic v Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen

Simon Whitlock v Raymond van Barneveld

Tickets via www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 493 6666

Night Three Match Odds

13/10 Mensur Suljovic

33/10 Draw

6/4 Michael Smith

41/50 Daryl Gurney

7/2 Draw

12/5 Gerwyn Price

5/4 Peter Wright

7/2 Draw

6/4 Rob Cross

19/5 Gary Anderson

18/5 Draw

13/25 Michael van Gerwen

47/20 Simon Whitlock

33/10 Draw

17/20 Raymond van Barneveld