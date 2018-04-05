Preview of Liege-Bastogne-Liege – Cycling

The Liege-Bastogne-Liege takes place on the 22nd of April. The event is the oldest of the five monuments and is one of the three classics taking place in the Ardennes region.

As you may have gathered by now, the race itself begins in Liege before going on to Bastogne and the back to Liege again. The race is a UCI World Tour cycling event and attracts many of the sports top cyclists and there is betting with 888sport . There is also a women’s race which was added in 2017 and this takes place also on the 22nd of April.

In terms of distance, the men’s race is 258km long, while the female equivalent is 135km, the final 45km is shared between the two races with generally little difference. The route on which the events take place are sure to bring out the best in the cyclists, there are two three-part climbs in Pont, Bellevauxand Ferme Libert then La Redoute, Roche-aux-Faucons and Saint-Nicolas. The race will be direct meaning it will go from Liege to Bastogne via Côte de Bonnevue. However, there is a surprise as Côte de Mont-le-Soie on the peloton on the way back.

Next year’s event will see the finish line move presenting a realshake up. The maps are yet to be released for this year’s event, but they probably won’t be dissimilar to those of the 2017 events. UCI World Tour teams can enter 8 riders each, last years winner was Alejandro Valverde of the Movistar team, with Ireland’s Dan Martin finishing second, Martin will be hoping to improve on that finish and claim 1st spot this time around. Valverde won the event on 4 occasions, so he certainly likes this race, but we can’t rule out Martin who has been in fine form at wheel as of late, so he is our prediction to be the overall winner.

If you want to watch the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race, Eurosport 2 will be shown a live broadcast with highlights shown that evening and Monday.