Punters backing McGregor against the odds

Millions of fight fans are backing Conor McGregor to stun Floyd Mayweather against the odds.

The superfight between the MMA star and the boxing great is now just days away and it is expected to be the biggest event of the year when it comes to betting.

Since the fight was announced, bookies have reported a huge volume of bets ahead of the showpiece event in the early hours of Sunday in Las Vegas.

On Betfair Exchange more than £23m has been bet on the match odds market alone.

Dubliner McGregor has been an outside from the the off but the sheer weight of support from British and Irish punters has moved him in to 3/1, having been as long as 12/1 with most bookmakers.

Mayweather, 40, has never lost a professional bout and is 1/4 with most bookies.

The pundits clearly expect Mayweather to get the job done, with boxing journalists united in their belief that McGregor has no chance.

But punters clearly see plenty of value in McGregor and more than 53 per cent of wagers have been placed on the 29-year-old so far.

Mayweather has attracted 32 per cent of the betting money, with 15 per cent being staked on the draw – despite odds of 50/1.

Simon Jackson, a betting analyst at Profit Accumulator, said: “Pretty much all of the pundits expect Mayweather to get the job done pretty comfortably.

“The fight will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match and he’s taking on arguably the best fighter of his generation.

“Some believe it’s a total mismatch, bordering on farce but the punters clearly have some faith in McGregor.

“His charisma is hard to ignore and there are plenty out there who would love to see Mayweather knocked off his perch.

“The main draw, though, has to be the value in McGregor. The fans are clearly thinking that, at 6/1, he has to be worth a punt, even if it’s a small amount to make things interesting on the night.

“And all those small stakes have added up to make him the most backed of the two fighters at this stage.”

