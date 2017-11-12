Rachel Allen’s son is youngest Irishman signed to DCM line-up

Driver Club Management (DCM) has signed junior racing driver Lucca Allen to its 2018 driver line-up.

Lucca, son of celebrity chef and author Rachel Allen, becomes the youngest driver to be signed by DCM as he warms up for his first full season in single-seaters. At 15 years of age, DCM scouted Allen for his unique assets and his fast rate of development to date. The young Irishman from Cork has risen through national and regional karting championships with great pace and kudos surrounding his abilities, decorating himself with plenty of silverware along the way and leading him into a single-seater for the first time in 2017.

This year, Allen competed in the last 5 rounds of the British Formula 4 Championship Powered by Ford EcoBoost with Falcon Motorsport and demonstrated a consistent improvement in lap time and race performance with each round under his belt.

Speaking about her son’s newest accomplishment, Rachel Allen said:

“It’s great news. I’m very proud and thrilled that everything is going so well for Lucca. He’s worked so hard over last few years to get to where he is today and now be signed to a management company with the caliber and expertise of DCM. It’s a huge step forward in his racing career”

DCM President, Peter Jones commented:

“I am delighted to share with the media and the motorsport community news of our youngest signing. Lucca Allen has already made a rapid start behind the wheel of a Formula 4 car this year and we believe he has the potential to become one of the sport’s best racing drivers at an international level.

“In our role as managers, we will be guiding and shaping Lucca along the next steps of his career with the aspiration of winning races and building a professional brand that will attract fan base and commercial attention from Ireland and overseas. I would like to thank my team for all their energy and enthusiasm that has led to today’s news and I wish Lucca the very best over the winter testing season and into 2018.”

DCM’s VP of Talent, Henry James added:

“For DCM, Lucca is at a very exciting point in his racing career. Lucca has worked hard to achieve great results in karting and to move into F4 this year. He is committed to his career and he has a mature understanding and appreciation for the motorsport industry, so I am thoroughly looking forward to working closely with Lucca on and off the track.”