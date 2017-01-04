Ready, get set, jog your way into 2017

Many of us have set ourselves New Year resolutions of getting fitter, more active and healthier. But it can be hard to keep up the motivation if you’re going it alone.

Funded through Active Belfast, Jog Belfast is offering hundreds of people the perfect solution, with their free, fun 10 week ‘Couch to 5K’ programme for absolute beginners, starting on Monday, 9 January across Belfast.

Participants graduate by completing their local 5k parkrun in March, timed and organised by local volunteers with a supportive crowd and celebratory refreshments at the finish line.

Councillor Matt Garrett, Chairperson of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee said: “We’re really keen to help people get more active to improve their quality of life – and the Jog Belfast programme offers a fantastic path to fitness. Everybody’s starting from a very basic level, but afterwards, many Jog Belfast graduates go on to complete 10km and even marathons. There’s a really friendly atmosphere and participants report having more energy, making friends, sleeping better, handling life better and the list goes on!”

Open to all ages and abilities, registration is now open for the following venues. Each session lasts one hour.

Dixon Playing Fields (Monday and Wednesday at 6:30pm)

Falls (Tuesday 6:30pm, Saturday 10:45am)

Girdwood (Monday and Wednesday at 5:30pm)

Girls Model (Monday and Wednesday at 6:30pm)

Victoria Park (Monday and Wednesday at 7:30pm)

Registration for Ormeau Park is currently full.

To register, visit www.jogbelfast.co.uk and follow @jog_belfast on Twitter for updates.