Record venue crowd expected at 146th British Open at Royal Birkdale

Golf’s oldest championship, the British Open, gets underway at Royal Birkdale today. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international Major Championship with qualifying events on every continent, as players go in pursuit of the famous Claret Jug trophy.

The Royal and Ancient is predicting a record venue crowd of more than 225,000 spectators will attend The 146th British Open at Royal Birkdale making it one of the best attended in the history of the Championship.

Based on strong advance sales, the attendance will surpass the previous high mark of 201,500 at Royal Birkdale in 2008, with this year’s Championship the fastest selling in history. Thousands of fans are still expected to purchase tickets throughout the week and this year’s Championship could take its place in the four largest attendances in The British Open’s history.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “The record number of spectators expected to attend Royal Birkdale this week underpins The (British) Open’s reputation as one of the world’s great sporting events.”

The tournament is increasingly attracting a younger audience with more than 20,000 young people aged under 25 attending the Championship. More than 10,000 Youth Tickets have been sold in advance, while over 10,000 juniors aged 16 years will attend free of charge as part of the successful Kids Go Free initiative.

The British Open’s Biggest Attendances:

2000 St Andrews, Scotland: 239,000.

2015 St Andrews, Scotland: 237,000.

2006 Royal Liverpool, England: 230,000.

2017 Royal Birkdale, England: >225,000.

2005 St Andrews, Scotland: 223,000.

1990 St Andrews, Scotland: 209,000.

2014 Royal Liverpool, England: 203,000.

2008 Royal Birkdale, England: 201,500.

2010 St Andrews, England: 201,000.

1998 Royal Birkdale, England: 195,000.