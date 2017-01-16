Records tumble as Justin Thomas takes Sony Open in Hawaii

A spectacular weekend for American Justin Thomas saw the 23-year-old break a member of PGA records en route to a stunning tour win in Hawaii.

Having started out the weekend by becoming the youngest ever sub-60 scorer at the PGA with an other-worldly round of 59, Thomas went from strength to strength over the course of the weekend.

His second round saw the Kentucky-native set a new 36-hold record, before equalling the 54-hole record on Saturday night.

That left Thomas with the chance to etch his name into the history books, as he started out the final day seven shots clear of the chasing pack.

Sunday’s final round did not start out ideally for the world number 12, as he headed onto the seventh at one over for the day.

However, in typical Thomas fashion of late, the American embarked on somewhat of a tear from the eighth on, carding 4 birdies from 5 holes to keep the record within his sights.

A further birdie at the 14th meant that Thomas needed to pick up just one more shot over the final four to solidify his weekend as the finest ever on the PGA Tour.

And he did not disappoint, after a fine putt on the 18th left the soon-to-be-crowned champion with a tap-in for birdie and an overall weekend score of 253.

The previous 72-hole best on the PGA Tour was set by Tommy Armour III, who finished out his weekend with 254 shots played at the Valero Texas Open in 2003.

Speaking after his closing round, Thomas admitted that the record was on his mind heading into Sunday:

‘I was really nervous (before the round).

‘I just had a hard time getting in a comfortable mindframe. I felt like I was doing what I needed to do and making some pars, besides that bad bogey on four, but that par putt I made on six was huge.’

‘I remember someone saying in a press conference I needed 10 under over the weekend, so I told Jimmy with two holes left, I was like ‘we need to get one of these last two’.

‘It’s awesome.’

In an incredible statistic, Thomas’ 27 under par round means that the 23-year-old has now gone a combined 49 under over the course of his last two tournaments, with the record-breaker having taken home the win at the SBS Tournament of Champions, also in Hawaii, on the 8th of January.

Final leaderboard from the Sony Open in Hawaii:

-27 J Thomas (US) -20 J Rose (Eng) -19 J Spieth (US) -18 K Kisner (US), J Lovemark (US) -17 G Woodland (US), Z Johnson (US) -16 C Reavie (US), C Howell III (US) -15 J Herman (US) -14 S O’Hair (US), R Knox (Sco)