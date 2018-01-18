Republic of Ireland’s Jonathan Walters out for a further two months with injury

Jonathan Walters faces another eight weeks on the sidelines after he underwent an operation on a cartilage injury.

The Burnley man took to Twitter and had a picture from his hospital bed to reveal the news and how long he expects to be out for.

“Devastated, but it is what it is,” ”Just a small cartilage trim so I’d say 8 weeks conservatively.”

Walters has had a very frustrating time with his club Burnley ever since he moved to them from Stoke for 3 million last summer.

Its been a very stop start for him at Turf Moor as injury has ruled him out for the majority of the season so far.

Before this latest injury there was murmurs that Sunderland manager Chris Coleman was looking to take him on loan after Walters couldn’t force his way into the managers plans and the thoughts were that Sean Dyce would be willing to let the Irish international leave for the team that currently sits bottom of the Championship but unfortunately injury cruelly struck once more.

Walters is not the only Irish player on the casualty list at the Lancashire club as fellow internationals Robbie Brady and Stephen Ward are both out with long-term knee injuries.

At the start of the season it was thought that an Irish revolution was taking over at the team that sits 7th in the Premier League but its got worse as the season has developed with now just Jeff Hendrick getting regular game time with the club as Kevin Long has to make do with time on the bench.

There are still doubts as to whether the striker will continue on with the Republic of Ireland as his and a few others futures are still up in the air.