Richie Moloney, Trevor Breen & Richard Howley win in Flordia & Spain

Richie Moloney claimed the top prize in the four-star $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1m45 at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida. The Kilkenny rider and The Irish Sport Horse Rocksy Music completed the class two tenths of a second ahead of American Molly Ashe to take the top prize of $11,500.

“Rocksy Music was third in a two-star Grand Prix [in Tryon, in October 2017], but this is our first win,” said the 36-year-old Irish rider.

Moloney first heard about Rocksy Music through his brother when the horse was a seven-year-old.

“My brother Eddie, who is based in Ireland and also jumps, told me about him and said that I should sit on him. I wasn’t really sure about him until I sat on him, but he gave a great feeling; very careful and very scopey — so it seems to be working out so far.”

At the Spanish Sunshine Tour in Vejer de la Frontera Trevor Breen and Bombay took victory in the 1m50 Grand Prix qualifier after a 20 horse jump-off.

The Tipperary-native and the 11-year-old Bombay stopped the clock in 36.16 seconds to finish ahead of German rider Marcel Marschall.

The 1m45 contest at the same venue was also won by an Irish rider when Sligo’s Richard Howley and Cruising Star beat Britain’s Guy Williams to the top of the rostrum.