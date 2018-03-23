Rodrigo Pessoa names Irish Show Jumping squad for European FEI Nations Cup in Slovakia

Ireland’s 2017 European Championship Team Gold Medal winning manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his five-man squad for next month’s opening round of the 2018 Longines FEI Show Jumping Nations Cup in Europe’s top division in Samorin, Slovakia.

This will be the first time Slovakia will host a Nations Cup Division 1 competition, as well as the nation’s first time hosting a five-star level Show Jumping event.

The Irish squad for Samorin Nations Cup is as follows:

Louth’s Mark McAuley with Utchan De Belheme.

Tipperary’s Shane Breen and Ipswich van de Wolfsakker.

Galway’s Michael Duffy with EFS Top Contender.

Limerick’s Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Indra Van De Oude Heihoef.

Pessoa will name his final team of four riders shortly before the Nations Cup in Samorin which takes place on Sunday April 29th.

Ireland will be joined in Samorin by teams from Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Belgium, who will all be chasing points to qualify for the Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona in October, as well as the Slovakian team.

Samorin will be the first of Ireland’s five points-scoring rounds in Europe Division 1 and will be followed by rounds in La Baule, Falsterbo, Hickstead and Ireland’s home Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show in August for the Aga Khan Trophy.