Rodrigo Pessoa names Irish Show Jumping squad for FEI Nations Cup World Final

Irish Show Jumping team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has named his squad for the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final, which starts this Thursday September 28th at the Real Club de Polo in Barcelona.

Ireland travel to the World Final as newly-crowned European Championships following a stunning gold medal win in Gothenburg, Sweden, last month.

Ireland qualified for the World Final based on their finishing position in this year’s European Division 1 Nations Cup series, which concluded with the Aga Khan competition at last month’s Dublin Horse Show.

The Irish squad for the Barcelona World Final is as follows:

Wexford’s Bertram Allen with Molly Malone V,

Tipperary’s Shane Breen and Laith,

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Good Luck,

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and All Star 5,

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Chaqui Z.

Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa said:

“This will be our closing Nations Cup of the season and we are putting forward what we believe to be a strong squad. We will be trying to make it through to the final on Saturday. All eyes will be on us fresh from being crowned European Champions and we will be hoping for a good result.”

A total of 18 teams – nine from Europe, two each from North and Central America, South America, Middle East and Asia/Australia and one from Africa, are eligible to compete at the Longines FEI Nations Cup World Final, which boasts a prize fund of almost 2 million Euro.

The competition starts this Thursday, September 28th where all 18 teams will line out. The top 8 teams from the opening competition will go forward to the final on Saturday 30th, with the remaining 10 teams entering the Challenge Cup final on Friday September 29th.