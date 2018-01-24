Rory McIlroy bids for his third Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy is delighted to return to a happy hunting ground with some early-season momentum as he prepares to tee it up at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday.

The Irishman claimed his first European Tour victory at Emirates Golf Club in 2009 and has not finished outside the top ten in six visits since, with a second win coming in 2015.

He missed the event last season due to a rib injury that plagued his entire 2017 campaign and after a prolonged winter break since the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, returned to action with a tie for third at last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Now pain-free and with that impressive record behind him in Dubai, the 28 year old is raring to go and attempt to join Ernie Els as a three-time winner of this event.

McIlroy has been practising relentlessly since the New Year as he looks to put his injury behind him and reclaim his place in the top ten of the Official World Golf Ranking. The four-time Major Champion revealed that last Monday was his first day off in just over two weeks and he believes he is in a good place to kick on after exceeding expectations in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking ahead of this week’s action in Dubai, McIlroy said:

“I’m obviously really happy with how everything went last week. If someone had said to me at the start of the week you’d shoot 18 under par your first week back on, I thought, quite a difficult golf course, I would have thought 18-under par would have a great chance to win. I feel like I’ve got a bit of a spring back in my step because of what happened last week and I’m very confident in myself. Again, it’s a golf course I know how to get around and I know how to shoot good scores on.”

He will be faced with some serious competition over the coming days, with another world-class field assembled for the 29th edition of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, led by his playing partners for the first two rounds – defending champion and current Masters Champion Sergio Garcia and former winner Henrik Stenson.

Garcia got his 2018 off to the perfect start by winning the Singapore Open last week; while Stenson finished his week in Abu Dhabi in sparkling form – carding a brilliant seven under 65 in the toughest conditions of the week on Sunday to finish in eighth position.

A total of ten Major champions and 17 of the World’s top 60 will tee it up in Dubai, including many of Europe’s most exciting young players such as the Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thomas Pieters.