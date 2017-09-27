Rory McIlroy to play in British Masters this week

Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will join tournament host Lee Westwood and Masters Champion Sergio Garcia in the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House this week.

The four-time Major Champion has added the European Tour tournament to his schedule and will tee it up at the Northumberland venue before playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland a week later.

The addition of McIlroy to the British Masters field means there will be three former World Number Ones at Close House, with Westwood and Germany’s Martin Kaymer having also held the prestigious top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking. It will be the fourth time McIlroy has featured in the British Masters, having previously played the event in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

McIlroy said: “I’m looking forward to playing my first British Masters for a while. I kind of had it in the back of my mind that if I didn’t make the Tour Championship then there was a chance to tee it up at Close House, so I have decided to do that before finishing my season off the next week at the Dunhill Links.

“I’m pleased to be able to support Lee Westwood next week as well. I know what it’s like to be a tournament host so I know how much the British Masters means to Lee this year. It looks like he has done a brilliant job along with Sky Sports and Close House in putting the event together and hopefully the crowds will come support us.

“Teeing it up this week gives me one more chance to end 2017 on a high as well. If I can sign off the year with a win or two in Newcastle and then St Andrews I would take so many positives into my six-week recovery period when I am going to reset mentally and physically and concentrate on getting myself in the right shape for next year.”

Tournament host Westwood is looking forward to welcoming his Ryder Cup teammate to Close House as part of the impressive line-up for the tournament, which takes place from September 28-October 1.