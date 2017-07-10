Rowing – Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan win 4th Gold medal of the season

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan won their fourth Gold medal of the 2017 season at the 2017 World Rowing Cup III Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The reigning European Champions were not the fastest off the start, but made their move coming to the middle of the race picking up the pace and overtaking the British gaining a boat-length advantage.

Russia produced a remarkable sprint to take Silver and Brazil held on for Bronze.

Lightweight men’s pair – ‘A’ Final Result: 1 Ireland (Mark O’Donovan, Shane O’Driscoll) 6:34.00, 2 Russia 6:36.28, 3 Brazil 6:37.50; 4 Britain 6:38.84, 5 France 6:45.94, 6 Norway 6:58.68.